Kenya: President Samia Declares Two Days of National Mourning in Honour of Mwai Kibaki

President Samia Suluhu has declared two days of national mourning following the death of former President of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki.

A statement issued by to the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus late on Thursday stated that the national mourning starts today.

"During the two-day national mourning the Tanzanian [national] flags will fly at half-mast accross the territory of the country and at all diplomatic missions abroad," the statement added.

It added that the Head of State conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the people of Kenya and argued Tanzanians to join in solidarity with their neighbors "during this difficult period..."