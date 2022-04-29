Zimbabwe: Caps United Seek Redemption

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe has challenged his charges to retain maximum focus ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against army side Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe have been erratic this season, blowing hot and cold and they are seventh on the log with 17 points to their name, nine behind leaders Dynamos.

They are still smarting from yet another away defeat at the hands of Triangle last weekend in a game they also had a fair share of chances. But they hardly misfire at the National Sports Stadium and they will be banking on their good record at this facility on Sunday. Chitembwe said his team should put behind their disappointing loss to Triangle the last time out.

"If you look closely at our last match against Triangle, you will see that we were never outclassed. We played good football but they just managed to beat us which is part of the game of football anyway," said Chitembwe.

"You look at the balance of play and we were almost at par but only that they managed to score twice while we scored once."

He said the match against Cranborne Bullets will not be a walk in the park given the army team have picked good form of late.

"We have since recovered from that painful defeat against Triangle and we are focusing our energy on the upcoming match against Cranborne Bullets on Sunday.

"We are a team which does very well in all aspects but at times we are just unfortunate to lose some matches like we did against Triangle. We are very much aware of the threat posed by Cranborne Bullets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are a very good team who are doing very well in recent games and we know they can beat anyone in the league. Actually, this is the league we are playing in where any team can beat any team.

"Cranborne Bullets are a good side. We have never played against them but we are very much aware of their capabilities. They have picked some good momentum and they are certainly difficult to beat.

"But we have prepared well for the tie and we are ready to play for the points. We need to redeem ourselves from the last defeat against Triangle. We need to pull up as a team, recollect ourselves and fight again."

Makepekepe will troop into this battle without the suspended Marshal Machazane who is serving his last game on the sidelines after he was given marching orders in Makepekepe's last home match against Yadah two weeks ago.

Cranborne Bullets coach, Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera, said his charges are raring to go against the Green Machine.

"We are happy as a team after collecting a couple of wins. We have also climbed several steps up the ladder on the log and that is a motivation on our part," said Saruchera.

"We had so many injuries in the opening stages of the marathon but we are happy most of my players are recovering. That is why we are picking points. CAPS United is a big team but we are prepared."

Cranborne Bullets are 12th on the log with 13 points to their name, three above ZPC Kariba who occupy the last relegation slot.