Zambia: Nyamupfukudza Duo Set for Zambia Motocross Meet

NYAMUPFUKUDZA siblings, Tadiwanashe and Victors, are set to spread their footprints in the motocross circles across the region when they take part in the Eureka Championships scheduled for Lusaka, Zambia, next week.

The race is set for May 8.

And the two, who have been making waves in the local circuit before the Covid-19 outbreak hit the country two years ago, are raring to go with their father, Simbarashe, who is also the pair's manager, optimistic they will pull through the demanding Zambian terrain.

This will be 14-year-old Tadiwanashe's first race in two years and her technical team is working on her mental preparation mostly.

She is now racing on 125cc with the star rider putting in more hours into training ahead of the Zambian meet.

Simbarashe told The Herald yesterday his children are ready to roar in Zambia.

"We are very much excited with the invitation that we got from Zambia. Both our racers Tadiwa and Victor are attending and we are very confident they will both do well," he said.

"Tadiwa is now riding a 125cc and I am confident she will do well. Of course, she is just making a comeback after a two-year break. This will be her first race since taking a break.

"She is physically picking while we continue to work on her mental preparation but she is coming up and we are very confident she will deliver.

"We are not exerting much pressure on her given she is just coming back to racing after more than 24 months. We are also hoping that her school, ZRP High School, will allow her to travel since schools are opening that same week."

Just like Tadiwa, Victor, who is turning eight today, has also upgraded and he will be riding a 50cc bike in Lusaka.

"Victor is now on 50cc and the boy is prepared and fit. I am expecting fireworks from the boy.

"He is working very hard on the track and is raring to go. We are very much optimistic he will deliver."

Victor is racing in the Zambian circuit for the second time after he competed in Mkushi the last time out.

Riding a 65cc against boys way older than himself, Victor came out fifth in that competition.

The racer turns eight years old today having been born on April 29, 2014.

Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said he is sponsoring the trip for his children since no sponsors have come aboard to inject the required amount of US$1 300.

During last December's Zimbabwe Summer Series, which was held at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare, Victor Nyamupfukudza was sponsored by Mashwede Holdings through their owner and CEO, Alex "Dr Mash" Mashamhanda, who also pledged to bankroll the promising young racer in this season's domestic races.