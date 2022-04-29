Zimbabwe: Chirisa's Burial Set for Tomorrow

The body of veteran broadcaster, Ray Watson Chirisa, who died in the United Kingdom (UK) on April 7, 2022, arrived in the country yesterday and will be buried in Norton tomorrow.

Announcement of the repatriation details was made at a three-hour church service held at the Methodist Church Zimbabwe Fellowship UK New Eltham Branch in South East London on Thursday last week.

More than 200 people, among them former colleagues, such as John Matinde, attended the service in New Eltham.

Matinde in his tribute said of Chirisa: "Like a comet blazing across the evening sky, Ray Cee, you've gone too soon, my pal. Words are not enough. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends gathered."

Former Zimpapers technical staffer, Naison Bangure, who is a relative, said he had interacted with "Sekuru Ray for about four decades from the Harare days to the UK up to the time of his death. We have lost a good man, who to me had become father, mother, sekuru, brother and friend, all in one... "

UK funeral directors from C J Reilly Funeral Services confirmed completion of all the paperwork and clearance for the repatriation of the body.

"They have been in contact with Nyaradzo Funeral Services and all the necessary arrangements have been made," explained Bangure.

The family indicated that Chirisa's body would be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial in Norton.

Chirisa had been based in the UK since 2000, but in 2020 he came back home and settled in Norton.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In November 2021, Chirisa returned to the UK and three months later, in January this year, he suffered a stroke.

It was while he was hospitalised for the stroke that he was diagnosed with a combination of cancer of the colon and cancer of the liver the same January.

Chirisa's health deteriorated from then on and was in hospital from March 19, 2022.

Later, he was transferred to a hospice in Gravesend, Kent. It is at the hospice, where he passed away on April 7.

Chirisa is survived by his spouse, Shingairai, eight children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Chirisa began his broadcasting career during the 1970s with the then African Service of the Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation, now the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC's) Radio Zimbabwe.

Before joining broadcasting, Chirisa was a school teacher.

Chirisa's death follows other broadcasters of his time at Harare Studios now Mbare Studios among them, Sam Sibanda, Cephas Chimanga, Lisbern Nasasara, Albert Kashiri (Mtimanzi), Jackson Sithole, Brighton Matewere, Philemon Jusa, Rowell Tapfumaneyi (Sigobodla), Masimba Musarira and Benjamin Tarumbwa.

Mourners are gathered at house number 493 Mukwa Road, Twinlakes, Norton.