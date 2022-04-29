Zimbabwe: Accidents Claim 2 in Mash Central

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Three road traffic accidents resulting in two deaths were recorded in Mashonaland Central on Wednesday, attributed to speeding and bad judgment.

The provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the driver of a Honda Fit, Sydney Matope (38) died on the spot when his vehicle encroached the lane of a Nissan Diesel UD resulting in a head on collision.

Matope was travelling along the Nzvimbo-Shopo Road at around 2pm when he encroached the opposite lane on a curve at 5km peg.

He was dragged for 15 meters before the Nissan UD being driven by Joseph Mutota (55) stopped.

Insp Mundembe said Matope sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Mazowe traffic police attended the scene and the body of the deceased was ferried to Concession Hospital.

At around 3pm and at 68km ped along Harare-Mukumbura road a Zupco bus driven by Sarudzai Khumalo was going to Harare when a white Probox encroached its lane and side swiped.

Driver of the Probox Saul Musemwa (40) who was travelling towards Bindura returned to his lane and was hit on the right side by a Toyota Land cruiser that was following behind.

The Zupco bus veered off the road and landed on its left side while the Land Cruiser veered off the left side of the road. The Probox also veered off the road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muchemwa sustained serious injuries on his right hand and leg. He is admitted to Bindura Hospital.

Khumalo sustained bruises on her left leg, she was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian Passmore Mulamba (37) was hit by a Toyota Nadia at around 6pm at Maganganyi shopping centre in Bindura rural.

Insp Mundembe said the driver Takudzwa Kwenda (22) was travelling along Bindura-Denda alone.

Mulamba crossed the road without checking for traffic and he was hit by the Toyota Nadia.

He sustained head injuries and broken legs. He died on the spot.

Bindura traffic attended the scene and the body was ferried to Bindura Hospital.

Insp Mundembe said all the three accidents were caused by speeding and misjudgment.

He urged motorists to observe road regulations and signs.

He urged motorists to drive with caution.