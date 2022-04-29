Zimbabwe: Tapera Plots Against Former Paymasters

TRIANGLE coach Jairosi Tapera is wary of his former paymasters when he clashes with Yadah this afternoon in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium. He believes the match will have tension since he once coached Yadah, and knows one or two things about how they perform. However, the veteran coach has been doing his business quietly with his troops, and last weekend eased into the top three. Triangle are now three points behind joint pacesetters Dynamos and Chicken Inn.

Tapera is confident he will have another good outing this afternoon.

"It's a tricky game. I once coached Yadah, so there will definitely be tension. They won 1-3 away in their previous game. But we are also preparing, so it will be a tough match.

"We are hopeful and looking forward to a good result away. So we are going to put up a big fight," said Tapera.

The former FC Platinum mentor said his team's performance so far has even surprised him after taking over the reins from Taurai Mangwiro recently and then losing several players during the transfer window.

Considering how he had to assemble the team in January after a mass exodus of players as well as the departure of the previous technical department, it is almost a miracle that the team has found stability and consistency with such ease.

When the coach joined the club in January, the club only had five players, three of their regulars. His first signing was Donald Ngoma. And the former FC Platinum and Young Africa forward is regaining his form which made him a household name in Tanzania.

"I have worked with Donald since he was a young player. I know him very well, and he was the first player l gave a call when I joined Triangle. I am happy he is rediscovering him after lack of game time in the previous season," he said.

The veteran striker has since scored four goals for his club. Ngoma had a good game against CAPS United at Gibbo Stadium as the hosts maintained their good record at their fortress.

Tapera believes there is common unity of purpose at the club where players such as Dzingai Chirambamuriwo, Gerald Bello, and Russel Madamombe are also putting a good shift in attack

"The secret is trust and understanding from everyone, the players, the management, and the coach up to supporters. They are a good crop of players that are eager to learn.

"I remember l started work on 20 January, and when I arrived there were five players, I had to register 17 players instead of 25 players, after a mass exodus of players. We had to select players one by one, whilst at the same time, we were having sort of a pre-season.

"Divine intervention also played a part. We lost to Herentals 1-0, Manica Diamonds 1-2, but the teams we have played can attest to that we are playing well, even in matches we have lost.

"We are praying and hoping for a consistent run since some of these players do not have much league experience," said Tapera.

Castle Lager Premiership Fixtures

Today: Yadah v Triangle (National Sports Stadium).

Tomorrow: Herentals College v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Tenax (Sakubva), Bulawayo City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Harare City (Baobab), Whawha v Dynamos (Ascot).

Sunday: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), CAPS United v Craneborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium).