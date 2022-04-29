Zimbabwe: Japan Donates U.S.$370k to Refugees, Asylum Seekers

29 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The government of Japan has donated US$370 370 through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to protect, empower and assist refugees and asylum-seekers in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is home to more than 22 400 refugees and asylum-seekers and most refugees live in the Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge District, Manicaland Province, while a small population lives in urban areas.

The country mainly hosts refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), followed by Mozambique, Burundi and Rwanda.

Refugees are people who have fled war, violence, conflict or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country.

The donation comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have disrupted livelihoods.

Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka said the funding will address the refugee and asylum seekers' needs by providing them with systematic and comprehensive protection assistance.

"One of the priority areas for Japan's development cooperation with Zimbabwe is support to ensure human security of vulnerable people, which includes refugees. Given the scarcity of resources available for refugees, I hope that this assistance will go a long way towards addressing their basic health and WASH needs," he said.

Refugees and asylum-seekers are some of the most vulnerable communities and individuals.

UNHCR representative in Zimbabwe, Mr Abdoulaye Barry said the long-standing partnership between the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe and UNHCR dates back to 2010 and the Japanese Government was one of UNHCR's largest donors.

"The new project is in line with UNHCR's 2022 strategy and planned interventions, and will be implemented in coordination with Government authorities and partners."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X