Zimbabwe: Japan Donates U.S.$370k to Refugees, Asylum Seekers

The government of Japan has donated US$370 370 through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to protect, empower and assist refugees and asylum-seekers in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is home to more than 22 400 refugees and asylum-seekers and most refugees live in the Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge District, Manicaland Province, while a small population lives in urban areas.

The country mainly hosts refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), followed by Mozambique, Burundi and Rwanda.

Refugees are people who have fled war, violence, conflict or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country.

The donation comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have disrupted livelihoods.

Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka said the funding will address the refugee and asylum seekers' needs by providing them with systematic and comprehensive protection assistance.

"One of the priority areas for Japan's development cooperation with Zimbabwe is support to ensure human security of vulnerable people, which includes refugees. Given the scarcity of resources available for refugees, I hope that this assistance will go a long way towards addressing their basic health and WASH needs," he said.

Refugees and asylum-seekers are some of the most vulnerable communities and individuals.

UNHCR representative in Zimbabwe, Mr Abdoulaye Barry said the long-standing partnership between the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe and UNHCR dates back to 2010 and the Japanese Government was one of UNHCR's largest donors.

"The new project is in line with UNHCR's 2022 strategy and planned interventions, and will be implemented in coordination with Government authorities and partners."