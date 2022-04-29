Zimbabwe: 3 Housebreakers Jailed 68 Months

Three housebreakers have been jailed 68 months each, for house breaking and theft in Chitungwiza.

Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Tendai Mutamba convicted them of six counts of unlawful entry although they were facing 10 counts.

Ms Mutamba sentenced the trio to 79 months in prison and conditionally suspended 11 months.

Prosecutor Ms Pamela Dzinduwa told the court that at an unknown date, but sometime in October 2019, Peter Zhuwawo (30), David Masango (35) and Tapiwa Mukichi (20) unlawfully broke into Caroline Chifausipo's house.

They stole a 32-inch television, a 3kg gas tank, three speakers, and an Itel handset.

Then on January 5, this year, Zhuwawo and Mukichi were arrested and led the detectives to the recovery of the three sub-woofers speakers and where they had stolen them from.

Masango was then implicated by Zhuwawo and was later arrested on January 25 this year.

Chifausipo was invited to the police station where she positively identified her stolen subwoofers.

On a separate charge, sometime in October 2021, the three and one Mark who is still at large connived and broke into Ellen Manzunzo's house and stole some property including a 32-inch plasma television, a phone, and some clothes.

The trio was arrested on January 5, 2022, leading to the recovery of the television. However, valuables worth $18 000 were not recovered.

Ms Dzinduwa added that the accused persons broke into Ngoni Dundhluwho's tuck-shop in Zengeza 1 and stole a case of sugar, two boxes of cooking oil, and one box of spaghetti among other groceries. The goods were worth $65 000 and nothing was recovered.

On another count, Lungisani Dube on December 2, 2021, at around 8pm the trio broke into Lungisani Dube's cabin and stole a solar panel, inverter, hot air station, and five Itel phones. However, only the cellphones were not recovered.

On the last count, the thieves stole a 32inch plasma television and a gas tank and nothing was recovered.