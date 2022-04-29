Zimbabwe: $10,3m Road Rehabilitation Boost for Marondera Town

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

MARONDERA Municipality will soon start rehabilitating roads within the town after receiving $10,3 million from Government through the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) recently.

This was revealed by Marondera Municipality engineer Itai Mashonganyika during an interview with the media in Marondera recently.

Eng Mashonganyika said they will focus on the roads in the high density suburbs of Marondera and they have since identified the roads where the resources will be channelled to.

He said now the municipality was at the tendering stage and once that was finalized, it will be all systems go.

"Routine maintenance will cover 311 km and six roads have already been identified for rehabilitation in the high-density suburbs. Everything is in line for us to rehabilitate roads in this town and this year, we will be mainly focusing on the high-density residential areas. We will do routine and periodic maintenance and we expect to cover a combined total of 391 km of our road network.

"The Government has dedicated a total of $103.4 million towards the exercise and under the routine roads maintenance programme; we are grading, patching potholes, clearing drains, gravelling and cutting grass on roadsides as part of the works.

"Under the periodic road maintenance, we will hire contractors for the re-construction, rehabilitation and surfacing of gravelled roads that have already been identified in various wards. The works will begin soon once the tendering process is complete," said Eng Mashonganyika

For the rehabilitation of roads in the low density suburbs of Marondera, Eng Mashonganyika said the municipality will use own funds for maintenance including those in new settlements such as parts of Lower Paradise, Lendy View Park and Chitepo Extension.

Roads in Cherutombo extension also will be rehabilitated.

He commended the Second Republic under Presidentnt Mnangagwa for availing funds for the rehabilitation of roads across the country to improve road network under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

"We are grateful to President Mnangagwa's administration for availing funds that are being channelled towards the roads programme," he said.

Last year under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme, Marondera Municipality managed to rehabilitate all the roads in Marondera town bringing a major relief to motorists and the business community in the Mashonaland East Provincial capital.