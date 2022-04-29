Nigeria: Head of Service Seeks to Partner National Assembly On Cybersecurity

29 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has assured members of the National Assembly of the readiness of the service to collaborate with them on ICT and cyber security.

She gave the assurance yesterday when she received on a working visit to her office, members of the Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security headed by Sen. Yakubu Oseni.

She welcomed the free sensitisation workshop for civil servants to be facilitated by the National Assembly through the private sector and reiterated the efforts of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in ensuring that government services go digital. She informed the Committee that out of the six thematic areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategies and Implementation Plan 2020-2025 (FCSSIP 2020-2025), four are ICT- based; Capacity Building, Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Performance Management System (PMS).

She added that the Office had gone far with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in the digitalisation of work flow with the digitalisation of files. She noted that, as a major first step, the Office has completed the development and digitalisation of Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) for all its Departments and Units, which necessitated NITDA to give approval for the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) take off.

Speaking earlier, Senator Oseni explained that the committee has been mandated to ascertain the level of compliance on ICT in all the MDAs. He said this is in preparation for the future, as Nigeria is ready to move along with the rest of the world by going digital.

He disclosed further that in order to achieve this objective, it was decided that there would be pro bono sensitisation workshops for management cadre officers in the civil service.

