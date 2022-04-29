Namibia: Winter Is Coming, Get Jabbed - Geingob

With the winter season upon us, President Hage Geingob has once again called on Namibians who are unvaccinated to get their Covid-19 shots against the deadly virus.

In 2021, Namibia's winter time brought a sharp increase in confirmed cases, compounded by many lives lost as a result of the virus. Medical experts suggested the disease spreads faster in periods of lower humidity during winter. By 26 April 2022, a total number of 602 Covid-19 active cases were recorded. Six cases are currently hospitalised in one region, of which none is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

None of the hospitalised cases is vaccinated.

The head of state, who yesterday inaugurated the multi-million-dollar training complex of the University of Namibia's Dr Hage Geingob campus, used the opportunity to appeal to Namibians to get vaccinated against the deadly virus, saying it is for their own good.

"I don't have to beg you to get vaccinated. It is for your own good. But I am begging you now; please go and get vaccinated. Winter is coming. What does it take to get vaccinated? If you have religious reasons, we respect that, but you are also jeopardising the country. This disease is serious. Our friends are gone. Our people are dying. I appeal, please get vaccinated," he pleaded.

Namibia suffered a deadly third wave of the pandemic during June and July 2021. By the end of May, Namibia had recorded 830 deaths. By the end of August 2021, that figure stood at 3 394.

Since then, positive cases, hospitalisations and deaths have sharply declined - and by 26 April 2022, the total number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 4 025.

By 26 April 2022, a total of 455 438 people aged 18 years and older had received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 31% of the target population (1 471 973).

A total of 137 553 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 259 883 adults have received two doses of other vaccine types. Hence, 397 436 adults have completed their vaccination, translating to 27% of the target population.

A total of 128 individuals have received component one of the Sputnik V vaccine, and 76 have received component two of the same vaccine.

Hence, a total of 204 doses of Sputnik V were administered.

A total number of 19 930 children aged 12-17 have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, representing 6.4% of the target population (307 298).

Of these, 7 160 are fully-vaccinated. Hence, the cumulative number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for both adults and children is 475 368, of whom 404 596 are fully vaccinated, translating to 23% of the total target population (1 779 271).

So far, 52 474 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.

Geingob also used the platform to advocate for a Namibian house that is united, where everyone has a sense of belonging, irrespective of colour, race and ethnic group.

"This is the only country we can call our own. We can differ and disagree, but where else can you go? This is our house. You must differ, but where do you go? Therefore, let us hold hands. I will preach the Namibian house until you are tired. Even when I am gone, we must ensure that house is still standing with different races and ethnic groups," he reiterated.

Over the years, President Geingob has warned against individuals who are instigating tribalism, nepotism and regionalism.