Nigeria: Osun 2022 - I'll Ensure Full Industrialisation of the State If Elected, Says Ogunbiyi

The governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP) in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has vowed to transform the state into a thriving, industrialised and modern state if elected the state governor in the July 16 state governorship election.

Ogunbiyi, while formally declaring for his new party, said his government would be a prudent, effective and results-oriented one, assuring the state that he will deliver excellently if he becomes the next governor of the state.

According to him, "Our youths and women will be the first line of attention of our government. We will provide them with opportunities to develop as entrepreneurs by leveraging on the abounding opportunities in Information Technology (IT) and other innovations.

"We can no longer behold our future generations waste away as a result of laissez faire or unserious attitude to the very serious business of governance, unemployment and deliberate abandonment when we can put their talents and skills into productive use for the growth and development of our dear state. I have a game-changing profile as a well-tested entrepreneur that always achieves beneficial results.

"I have nurtured to blossoming-fruition products and corporate brands both in Nigeria and internationally. I pioneered a Nigerian conglomerate that is now in the driver's seat of value-adding macro-economic activities in insurance, banking, real estate, transportation, agriculture, leasing and manufacturing as well as the pharmaceutical industries.

"I am an experienced farmer and practice technologically-enhanced farming. Osun

State within the shortest period will be the food basket of Nigeria. Agro-allied industries shall be established in our smart Industrial Parks.

"Trade-based cooperative societies shall be established and well managed. Real estate development will be given the pride of place in Osun State not only Osogbo. We will develop and ensure planned, clean and beneficially integrated city centres."

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Mohammad Nalado, officially presented the party's flag to Ogunbiyi.