Nigeria: How Aregbesola Informed Me of My Nomination As Buhari's Running Mate - Osinbajo

29 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi, and, Usman Bello

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has opened up on how he received the news of his nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential running mate in December, 2014.

The VP revealed this for the first time on Wednesday while hosting members of the State House Press Corps to a breaking of fast (Iftar) at his Aguda House residence in the presidential villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who said the news came to him as a surprise at a time he was working on a case of a defection of a federal lawmaker at the Supreme Court, said the now Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and a former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, took him to Gen Muhammadu Buhari who had already emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.

The professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said after his case at the Supreme Court on the day he was informed by Aregbesola on phone after he had returned home and removed his wig, he felt: "This is probably the last time I will be wearing it."

He told the newsmen that, "I was working on the case in Abuja on December 18, 2014, when at about 1am I received a call from Rauf Aregbesola that they were coming to Lagos to pick me.

"I said I was in Abuja. He said, 'Good, because you have been nominated as the vice presidential candidate', and I said is that how you nominate people."

