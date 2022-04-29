Nigeria: Few Days to Sallah, Kano Marketers Lament Low Patronage

With the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of this year's Ramadan just a few days away, marketers in Kano, especially those that deal with items that are in high demand during festive periods, are lamenting the low level of patronage, Daily Trust reports.

The festive period, which comes after the Ramadan fasting, is usually set aside for visiting loved ones and exchanging gifts. It is also a time when parents and husbands provide new clothes and special dishes to mark the occasion.

But traders across major markets, as well as residents in the ancient city, have lamented that the economic realities have affected their purchasing power and is likely to dampen the enthusiasm that comes with the season.

Traders at major markets such as Kantin Kwari market, which is almost always busy throughout the year, the children's wear market at Nassarawa opposite Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Poultry Market at Tarauni and the footwear section at Abubakar Rimi market, who usually record high sales are now recording the opposite.

During a visit to the markets this week, the traders said they have been witnessing low patronage as some of their customers who come to the market end up either not buying or buying fewer items because of the hike in prices of the goods.

In an interaction with our reporters, some of the marketers lamented how customers are now scanty and even the available ones are finding it difficult to buy items such as clothes and shoes, which are popular buys during this period.

At Abubakar Rimi Market, where footwear sales used to be high a week or two to Sallah, this time around, the activities have been lulled due to lack of patronage, some traders lament.

At the section for footwear, 'Yan Takalma', known to be one of the busiest areas at the Sallah, our reporters observed that there was a low turnout of buyers. Many shopkeepers were seen fiddling with their phones waiting for customers, while others were taking a nap.

One of the traders, Alhaji Bello Muhammad, said they have never witnessed this level of low turnout of customers, especially during this period.

He said the problem could be a result of the skyrocketing prices of many goods used during the festive period, which is beyond average Nigerians.

"You have seen it yourself. Last year you could not stand here because of the congestion. People were busy buying while the sellers were busy attending to the customers. "Last year, if you had come around this time, I would not have been able to listen to you because of the number of customers I have to attend to, but now here we are. Look at this street almost empty and the shop owners idle.

"Honestly, we can say the situation is a result of the economic crisis and inflation. I can tell you that a carton of shoes for babies that we used to supply for N70,000 is now N120,000. That is why when a customer comes to buy, he has to think twice," Muhammad said.

At the Nassarawa Market, which is well known for children's clothes and accessories, it was observed that activities were also at a low level with shop owners and their workers either sitting or lying idle due to lack of patronage.

Some traders said the market used to be filled up at such periods in the past so much that it was difficult to find a parking space.

Lamenting the issue, an elderly man, who did not give his name, said he has been operating from the market for more than 10 years and from his experience, this year was the worst he witnessed in terms of business activities.

"This year, we just thank God. But honestly, it is the worst we have ever seen here. This is a place at a time like this, you hardly find a space to park your car.

"As you can see for yourself, most of us are just sleeping while others are idling around. The economic situation in the country is what is contributing to this because people don't have money in their hands," he said.

Another shop owner, Suleiman Mu'awiyya, who also lamented the decline in patronage, blamed the situation on the economic hardship in the country.

"There is no money with people. Only the rich and affluent as you can see are coming in and they are not many.

"Any moment from now, salaries will be paid but people may not still come here because children are going back to school after the festive period. Many parents will rather pay school fees than buy clothes for their children. That is even besides foodstuff that needs to be bought for the family," Mu'awiyya said.

Like many other markets in the city, Tarauni Market where food commodities especially perishables and chicken are sold is also recording low patronage at this time when the demand for food commodities especially chicken is supposed to be high.

It was observed that there were no customers on most of the streets in the market as only the traders could be seen sitting down with their chickens hoping for customers to arrive.

At the largest chicken slaughterhouse in Tarauni Market, all the workers were busy sleeping, except for one person attending to a customer.

They confirmed to Daily Trust that the activities recorded are very low compared to last year when more than 2,000 chickens are slaughtered daily.

"You hardly see space here some years back. You would see everyone busy preparing chickens for customers but now look at them sleeping," one of them said.

Another one said, "From morning to this time [2 pm], I am not sure we have slaughtered and prepared 200 chickens. Years back we used to slaughter more than 2,000 in a day."

Residents lament dire economic situation

Maryam Aliyu, a civil servant, said her three children are still waiting for their Sallah clothes as she and her husband are yet to receive their April salaries.

"My husband and I are civil servants. The money with us is what we will use to feed during Ramadan.

"Thank God we have made provision for what to eat during Sallah and suspended the children's clothes with the hope that if salary comes early, we will just buy ready-made clothes for them," she said.

She added that when she went to the market with the children, she almost could not buy anything as prices have doubled or in some cases tripled.

Another resident, Aminu Tijjani said he is hoping that things will get better and he has already lost hope this year.

"Things are extremely difficult nowadays. I couldn't buy any new cloth for my wife talkless of myself. I just thank God she is still a newly wedded bride and still has some new clothes.

"For me, I have already washed and ironed some of my clothes, which I will use during the festival," he added.

Similarly, Abubakar Isah said despite the high cost of everything in the market, he has managed to raise some money to get some new clothes for his children.

"You know how children are. We, parents, will not have peace if we fail to provide them with Sallah clothes.

"The second thing is, you also can't be comfortable when you fail to do that for them. I am used to giving each of them at least, three sets of clothes but unfortunately, this time around, I have to give them one each while myself and their mother will not have any. We will just manage the old ones we have," he said.