Nigerian Engineers Need Tech to Create More Jobs - Minister

29 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has called for the deepening of technical proficiency of young Nigeria engineers to make them employers of labour in the country.

Akpabio, who spoke on Thursday at the 2022 Annual Public Lecture organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari Branch, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said this can be achieved through a technology transfer initiative.

"I look forward to when we will have wholly owned Nigerian construction firms in the likes of Julius Berger, CCECC, Setraco, Mother Cat among others in Nigeria.

"There is a need to expose them to frequent training and re-trainings to make them compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world," he noted.

The organiser of the event, Dr Halimat Adediran, who is the Chairman NSE, Bwari Branch, said harped on energy transition.

She said: "It will interest you all to know that Nigeria has more gas deposits than crude oil.

"We have the largest on this continent with approximately 206.53TCF of proven gas reserves worth over 803.4 trillion dollars as at 1st of January, 2021 and we are in the top 10 globally.

"The total domestic gas demand requirement (DGDR) in Nigeria stands at 4.482 billion Standard Cubic per day."

She said Nigeria must stop relying on crude oil for foreign exchange earnings and improve on gas among others.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X