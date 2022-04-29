Nigeria: Civil Defence, Army Arrest Rail Line Vandals in Enugu

"The suspects were arrested after a sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering."

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, have arrested a six-man gang specialising in vandalising rail line tracks in Enugu State.

The NSCDC spokesperson in Enugu, Denny Manuel, disclosed this on Thursday.

He said the joint operatives rounded the vandals up at Ubahu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The civil defence identified the suspects as Zakari Ishaka (25); Amadu Danladi (40); Abdulkareem Haruna (19); Ousman Idris (19); Musa Hamza (23) and Arma Yau Magaji (42).

The security operatives arrested them on April 22, Mr Manuel said.

"They were arrested while conveying vandalised railway slippers belonging to the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Eastern District, Enugu, in a truck with registration number BSA 189 XA.

"The suspects were arrested with the help of troops of the Nigerian Army following a tip-off by NSCDC intelligence officers.

"Items recovered from the suspects include some sizeable quantity of rail slippers and rail tracks cut to size and other railway materials and a truck," the NSCDC spokesperson said.

Mr Manuel said the suspects had been assisting in investigations to unravel other culprits.

He added that the NSCDC Commandant in Enugu State, Valentine Afrika, had reemphasised the resolve of the corps to "deal decisively" with those vandalising or tampering with social infrastructure.

"I am reminding members of the public that they have a crucial role to play in assisting security agencies with credible information on activities of criminals, especially public utility vandals," Mr Manuel quoted the commandant as saying.

(NAN)