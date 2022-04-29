Nigeria: UBA Sani Picks APC Gubernatorial Nomination Form, Says Children Raised Cash

29 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

He announced this in a post on Thursday on his verified social Facebook account. The post included photos of him displaying the form with some of his supporters.

A Nigerian senator, Uba Sani, has picked the gubernatorial nomination form of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Kaduna State.

Mr Sani is the senator representing Kaduna Central.

He was the special adviser on political matters to the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019.

"My bid for Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna was given new impetus today as I obtained my Governorship Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat, Abuja," he said.

"I was accompanied by top party chieftains from Kaduna Kaduna State, key political associates, friends, well-wishers and enthusiastic supporters.

"I reiterated my pledge to sustain and build on the legacies of our innovative and resourceful Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, a man who has redefined governance through his unrivalled infrastructural and human capital development in Kaduna State.

The senator was received at the APC Secretariat by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu.

Aspirants for governorship positions in the ruling APC are required to purchase nomination forms for N50 million each.

Mr Uba is the second APC governorship aspirant to purchase the form after a former member of the House Representatives, Sani Sha'aban.

Mr Sha'aban is also an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Sha'aban claimed his 17 children purchased the form for him.

