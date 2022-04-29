Nigeria: Twitter Unveils Hashmoji to Celebrate Burna Boy's New York Show

29 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremiah

In light of afrobeat artiste, Burna Boy, making history on Friday as the first Nigerian to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden, Twitter has unveiled the #AfricaToTheWorld hashmoji to spotlight African influencers and voices who impact their community.

Like Burna Boy, Twitter is highlighting Africans who are their community's "firsts" and how they've made a mark in the diaspora.

Users can share their work along with the hashtag. The hashmoji -- which is an emoji made by the platform that appears after writing out a hashtag -- is activated when users type out #AfricaToTheWorld and a yellow globe emoji follows right after.

"This campaign represents a convening of great talents from Africa and the Diaspora with a common desire to champion conversations and moments that center the importance of #AfricaToTheWorld.

"It is our hope to leverage this unique, once in a lifetime first from Burna Boy to celebrate other powerful African voices in a truly meaningful way," said Twitter global culture and community senior manager, Bukky Ojeifo.

Since Burna Boy's audience dubbed this Friday as "Burna Day" because of the artiste's historical significance to Africans around the world, Twitter revived the #AfricaToTheWorld hashtag, as it does annually, to expose a larger picture of Africa beyond Burna Boy.

The hashtag is also part of Twitter's larger initiative, #TwitterVoices, that turns up the volume on conversations its users find important in different communities.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X