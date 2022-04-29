Nigeria: Nobody Can Rig 2023 Elections, Buhari Tells Politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday dashed hopes of politicians who may be planning to rig their way into public offices in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Specifically, the president categorically asked them to perish the thought of rigging, vowing to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians.

Not satisfied, Buhari also cautioned against foreign interference in the forthcoming elections, just as he warned members of the Diplomatic Corps to assume a positive posture that demonstrates the doctrine of respect for Nigeria's internal affairs.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying at an Iftar dinner with members of the Diplomatic Corps: "Those planning to rig the forthcoming elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people, to be expressed through the ballot box.

"As you are all aware, the tenure of this Administration ends on 29th May, 2023. Typical of election years all over the world, the tempo of political activities is often high.

"That is the nature of democracy. I am committed to bequeathing a stronger culture of credible elections to Nigeria than I met.

"As Nigeria goes through this trajectory, I urge our friends in the global community, represented by you the Diplomatic Corps, to adopt a positive role that reinforces the doctrine of respect for our internal affairs and respect for facts and devoid of pre-conceived notions and bias".

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Nigerian leader called for greater consideration for humanitarian conditions in the affected areas in the ongoing crisis, warning that the conflict will get worse if an immediate resolution is not found.

"The war has lasted too long, cost so much and hurt too many people, well beyond the immediate theatres. The rest of the world is progressively facing the impact of the conflict and this will certainly get worse, if an immediate resolution is not found, not least in the area of food security," he stated.

President Buhari commended the recent initiative of United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Gutteres, of visiting Moscow and Kyiv, applauding his efforts in search of a ceasefire, as a prelude to other enduring solutions.

"The United Nations must continue to actively lead the way for engagements that could ultimately unlock peace through diplomacy," he said.

The president urged the world, especially the Muslim community, to use the solemn and rewarding month of Ramadan, and especially these last days of the fast, to intensify prayers for de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and for the return of peace to the world.

President Buhari also used the occasion to apprise members of the international community on some of the critical issues that are currently on the front burner of this Administration's agenda and spirited efforts in handling them.

"We continue to make steady progress on the daunting tasks of combating insecurity; fighting corruption; diversifying the economy; promoting good governance; and containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the many challenges we faced, and continue to face, we have instituted measures to plug leakages, improve the economy and enhance the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"These include: Renewal of vital infrastructure, including rail and roads; Implementation of the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan to create jobs and provide support to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises; and Launch of the National Development Plan (2021-2025) to spur economic growth, leverage science, technology and innovation.

"Other measures include: Establishment of the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs with the responsibility for ensuring coherence between development policies, plans and strategies.

"Launch, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, of the Nigeria Sustainable Development Goals Implementation Plan (2020-2030), to prioritise and mainstream the SDGs into their medium and long-term development policies and plans," Buhari noted.

On COVID-19, the president who restated Nigeria's demand for vaccine equity and waiver of patents for manufacturing vaccines and approved drugs to treat the highly infectious disease said the country would continue to expand its capacities for managing the pandemic.

On regional security, Buhari told the diplomats that the impact of the Libyan crisis on the countries in the Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, West and Central Africa is still enormous and catastrophic.

He expressed concern about the free circulation of small and light arms in these regions, made worse by the uncontrolled expulsion of foreign fighters from Libya without adequate consultations with the countries of the region.

"The world needs to work together to combat these common challenges and I call on all your respective countries to reflect on this and collaborate with countries in these regions to combat this consequential spread of violence," he said.

On the fight against Boko Haram, the president said, "As you know well, Nigeria has made significant progress in combating the Boko Haram group in the North East.

"We are, however, recently confronted with new tactics deployed by the enemy to threaten our democratic values, as well as the common peace and freedom we enjoy in this country."

Commending Nigeria's defence and security service men and women for their recent successes in routing the terrorists, the president said he was confident that the security situation would soon be brought under control.

He also acknowledged the support of Nigeria's friends and partners in the global community, particularly the European Union and the United States "for their understanding, support and agreement to allow us to procure vital equipment and resources to successfully propagate this war."

Buhari added that "this cooperation and collaboration need to be intensified in spite of other major challenges confronting the international community."

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and High Commissioner of Cameroon to Nigeria, Ambassador Ibrahima Salaheddine, promised that the international community would continue to support Nigeria before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

"As Nigeria enters another electoral year, we pray Almighty Allah to put the electoral process under divine guidance for peaceful, free and fair elections," he said.

Salaheddine, who described this year's Iftah as special, noted that due to COVID-19 the tradition of meeting the President for the breaking of fast did not hold for two years.

He congratulated the Nigerian government for curtailing the spread of the pandemic, saying the "enlightened leadership" of President Buhari largely brought its spread in Nigeria under control.

... Denies Ordering Senate To Remove Section 84 (12) From Electoral Act

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he did not order the Senate to remove the contentious section 84 (12) from the amended Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari faulted the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in a suit instituted against him and 12 others on the Electoral Act, saying he only expressed reservations and concerns in respect of the aspect of the Electoral Act.

The president's position was contained in a counter affidavit filed at the Federal High Court at the instance of the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In the joint counter affidavit by president and Malami debunking PDP'S claims in the suit, the AGF noted that Buhari on February 25, 2022 gave proper, full and unconditional assent to the amended Electoral Act.

The counter affidavit by the president and AGF was filed on their authority by Oladipupo Okpeseyi (SAN) and deposed to by Abimbola Akintola, a legal practitioner.

Buhari and Malami argued that the claims of PDP in its suit against them on the Electoral Act are totally false and replete with gross untruths aimed at misleading the court to give judgment against them.

They stated: "The assent of the 1st defendant (Buhari) to the Electoral Bill given on February 25, 2022 was proper, full and unconditional. The 1st defendant (Buhari) assented to the Electoral Bill 2022 on February 25 but did not give conditions or directives to the National Assembly in the manner erroneously deposed to by the plaintiff (PDP).

"At no time did the 1st defendant (Buhari) give any directive to the management or leadership of the National Assembly as regards the removal of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022; from the Act.

"Prior to assenting to the Electoral Bill 2022, the 1st defendant (Buhari) merely expressed his observations and concerns about the constraints of section 84 (12) of the Bill on serving public office holders and political appointees but gave his assent to avoid further delay as time was of essence.

"That the 1st defendant (Buhari) merely expressed his views not only to the National Assembly but to the entire nation as regards the inconsistency of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act with other provisions of the Constitution.

"On March 8, 2022, 1st defendant (Buhari) officially wrote the Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker to express his concerns about section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act and formally requested for amendment to be effected on the section so as to eliminate areas of infarction with the Constitution.

"I'm aware that the National Assembly neither accepted nor acted on the opinion or suggestion of Buhari.

"In this instance, 1st and 2nd defendant, (Buhari and Malami) truly and firmly believe that section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act disenfranchises and discriminates against Nigerians in public service or public office holders who are political appointees and prevent them from engaging in the electoral process in exercise of their inalienable rights in a participatory democracy.

"That Buhari and Malami have never taken it upon themselves to declare section 84 (12) or any provisions of the Electoral Act unconstitutional as such is beyond their constitutional power.

President Buhari and Malami told the court that a Federal High Court in Abia State had in March, through a judgement by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, struck down the section and ordered that it be deleted forthwith for being inconsistent with the Constitution.

They said that both the National Assembly and PDP have since appealed the judgment adding that it is only the Court of Appeal that can restore the section into the Electoral Act and not any high court.

Insisting that the suit filed by PDP had become academic and constituted abuse of court process on the strength of the matter pending before the Court of Appeal, the defendants asked the court to dismiss the PDP suit.

They argued that PDP should not be allowed to take over the functions of the National Assembly since it has no power to amend or enact law.

Buhari and Malami also contended that PDP has nothing to suffer if the contentious section is deleted, adding that removing the section will deepen the practice of democracy and stop discrimination against public servants and public office holders.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on March 7 stopped Buhari, AGF and the Senate president from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

The judge had, in a ruling on an ex-parte application by PDP, agreed that the Electoral Act having been assented to by Buhari has become a valid law and cannot be tampered with without following due process of law.

Justice Ekwo agreed with Chief James Ogwu Onoja SAN, counsel to PDP, that the proper place to challenge the validity of any existing law or the Electoral Act is a court of competent jurisdiction.

The court had restrained all the defendants in the suit from removing section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act or preventing the ACT from being implemented for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

Justice Ekwo slated hearing in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 247/2022 for May 16.