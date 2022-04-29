Nigeria: Again, Appeal Court Adjourns Ikorodu Kingship Tussle Till Nov 9

Lagos — THE Appeal Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, fixed November 9, 2022, for the hearing of an appeal filed by the Lambo branch of Lasunwon Ruling House that challenged the installation of Oba Kabir Shotobi as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, in Lagos State.

The appellate court, which is presided over by Justice Obande Ogbuinya, adjourned the matter for hearing, after granting appellants' motion for extension of time to file amended document, which is to be presented before the court.

The appellate court also adjourned the case due to the non appearance of the second counsel.

Meanwhile, the lead counsel to the appellants, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, who appeared with two other counsels, in addition to the existing counsels, presented a Memorandum of Appearance to the court.

After listening to his submission, the Judge ordered that the case be adjourned for hearing till November 9, 2022.

In the suit, No: IKD/57/2007, Mathew Shodipo & Ors vs Ezekiel Shodipo & Ors, which terms of settlement dated March 31, 2009, in which consent judgement was dated April 1, 2009, Kabiru Shotobi was installed as Odofin of Ikorodu officially in the year 2009, the office and position he held from 2009 till 2015 when Justice M. A. Savage's judgement ignored the consent judgement of Justice H. A. O. Abiru, of Lagos High Court, Ikorodu Division (now JCA).

The judgment of the High Court, Ikorodu, in Suit No. IKD/57/2007, is to the effect that the respondents are not bound by the consent judgment in suit No. IKD/57/2007, wherein it was agreed that the next chieftaincy that comes to the Lasuwon Ruling House of Ikorodu, is conceded to the Lambo branch by the Adegorushen branch, of which the 3rd respondent, Kabiru Shotobi, is a member.

The third respondent benefited from the said consent judgment to become Odofin of Ikorodu and, later, reneged to become the Oba.