Rwanda: Bugesera Will Bounce Back Against Rayon - Striker Sulley

29 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Léon-Pierre Muhire

Bugesera striker Sadick Sulley is optimistic about his side turning the table in the second-leg of their Peace Cup quarter-final tie against Rayon Sports after falling to a 1-0 loss in the first leg on Wednesday.

The two teams square off in the decisive clash for a ticket into the semi-finals on May 3.

Sulley, a Ghanaian striker, acknowledges that they lost by a narrow margin to a 'good side' but insisted nothing is decided yet, and they have what it takes to progress to the next round.

"We played against a good side," he told this publication. "They were able to capitalise on our mistake to score in the first 10 minutes, but we quickly reorganized to limit the damage. We will come back stronger in the second leg."

He added: "We have what it takes, and we will fight to win the second leg."

Sulley, one of the most prolific forwards in domestic football, has scored eight league goals for Bugesera this season.

