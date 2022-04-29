Namibia: Only Three Crops for Open Import

WITH the marketing of the country's horticultural produce in full swing, the Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) has allowed the import of only three of the 18 special controlled crops without restrictions.

NAB is mandated to promote the agronomic industry and to facilitate the production, processing, storage, and marketing of controlled products in Namibia.

According to a notice issued by NAB chief executive officer Fidelis Mwazi on Tuesday, only gem squash, potato washed and spinach can be imported without restrictions, although the 47% Namibian horticulture market share promotion scheme applies.

Pro-rata imports are allowed for all types of carrots, which can be imported at 50% in the first two weeks only up to 15 May, while 50% watermelon and sweet melon, and only 30% lettuce (iceberg) can be imported into Namibia during the whole of May.

"The border will be closed for the importation of beetroot for the first two weeks only up to 15 May," Mwazi said in the statement.

The border will, however, be closed for the month for the importation of butternut, cabbage, English cucumber, green pepper, coloured pepper, onion, pumpkin, sweet potato round/jam tomato and sweet corn, confirmation that the country has enough to meet its needs.

The NAB Border Control Inspectorate undertakes border controls in line with the Agronomic Industry Act (Act 20 of 1992) to monitor all Namibian borders to regulate the movement of agronomic and horticultural products into and out of the country.

"The purpose, therefore, is twofold, firstly to implement the local marketing mechanisms for agronomy and horticultural crops in respect of border closure and/or restriction of imports of certain products and to safeguard the consumers both in Namibia and export markets from products that may be of sub-standard quality and food safety risks," said the board.

NAB manages Namibia's Noordoe-wer, Ariamsvlei, Buitepos, Muhembo, Ngoma, Wenela, Katwitwi, Oshikango, Omahenene, and Walvis Bay ports of entry and exit.