Namibia: Mosimane Wants Shalulile At Ahly

EGYPTIAN giants Al Ahly are reportedly after Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile's signature.

The Brave Warriors captain's goals helped fire Sundown to a record fifth South African Premiership crown, which they secured despite a goalless stalemate at home to Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday night.

Former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has set his sights on acquiring the prolific forward for Al Ahly, Soccer Laduma reported in their latest edition.

Such speculation is not really surprising, given that the striker has been in scorching form this season, with the Namibian registering 21 goals in 26 league games and 29 strikes overall.

"The Siya crew has been informed that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed an interest in Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile," Soccer Laduma said.

Shalulile is widely expected to claim the PSL top scorer prize, and surpass the all-time record of 25 league goals in a single campaign.

He has four games left to get to the mark.

"Well-placed sources in Egypt have informed the Siya crew that Mosimane has expressed his desire to lure Shalulile to the reigning CAF Champions League winners at the end of the season.

"Shalulile still has three years left on his five-year contract with Sundowns, meaning that it would require a mammoth offer for the Brazilians, who are not a selling team, to consider parting ways with the player," the report added.

Having already won the Top 8 title and PSL championship, Sundowns will face Royal AM in a South African FA Cup semi-final clash tomorrow, when Shalulile will look to end a two-game goal drought.

Masandawana are looking to clinch their second domestic treble, which will go some way in making up for falling short in the CAF Champions League. They were eliminated by Angolan side Petro de Luanda in a quarter-final clash over the weekend.

Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena explained the key to the team's success.

"Consistency, we have spoken a lot about trying to improve what we have done last season, which we have done very well. We've had a better season than what we had last season," Mokwena said.

"The players have been incredible, the club has been extremely supportive and we can only build from here, so huge kudos and many congratulations to this magnificent football club."