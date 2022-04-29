Namibia: Saints, DTS Set the Pace

Saints and DTS both recorded comfortable victories to strengthen their claims to the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men and Women's Premier League titles on Wednesday.

In the Men's Premier League, Saints faced a stern test and had to come from behind to beat DTS 4-2.

Ivan Semedo put DTS ahead when he stabbed in a cross by Julian Schütz, but Aiden Landry immediately replied for Saints with a fine shot on the swivel.

Saints stepped up the tempo and created more chances, with Isaac Fallis coming close, but DTS keeper DJ Strauss pulled off some diving saves to keep them in the game.

DTS managed to regain the lead in the third quarter when Christopher Dalton scored from a short corner, but Saints soon drew level when they won a penalty for an infringement and captain Owen Hatton scored from the spot.

Barely a minute later they went 3-2 ahead after a great solo goal by Hatton, counter-attacking down the right wing and then hitting an acute shot high into the net, and after some more fine saves by Strauss, Isaac Fallis made it 4-2 from a short corner in the closing stages.

The victory puts Saints eight points clear at the top of the log on 15 points. Second-placed Windhoek Old Boys, however, have two matches in hand, which still leaves the title race in the balance.

In the Women's Premier League, DTS thumped Wanderers 9-0 to strengthen their chances of retaining the title.

Caitlyn Gillies gave them the lead from a short corner after two minutes and although Wanderers managed to hold out for a while, DTS soon took control.

Anthea Coetzee put them 2-0 ahead from another short corner, while two goals in three minutes by Kerrin Gillies and Wendy Lee Milne stretched their lead to 4-1 early in the second corner.

The Gillies sisters then took charge of proceedings as they shared the next five goals between them, with Caitlyn scoring three for a total of four, and Kerrin two, for a total of three goals.

The bonus-point victory puts DTS three points clear of Saints at the top of the log, and although both teams still have three matches remaining, DTS now hold a significant lead in the title race.