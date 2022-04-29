Namibia Make Winning Immaf Debut

NAMIBIA got off to a winning start when it made its debut at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Africa Championships that got underway in Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday.

In the 65,8kg featherweight category, Veja Hinda took on Tresor Musampa of the DR Congo, while in the 70,3kg lightweight category, Geraldo Bok took on Vedamen Canee of Mauritius.

Hinda had the superior grappling in his bout that saw him secure a triangle choke finish in the first round, while Bok defeated Vedaman Canee of Mauritius via a second round TKO three bouts later. A slow first round was quickly made up for as Bok got into the mount position and rained down ground and pound, forcing the referee to step in.

The victories put both fighters through to today's semifinals, where Hinda will take on Geraldo Moise of Mauritius, while Bok will take on Lewis Mataya of Zimbabwe.

Another Namibian who will be in action today is Jason Beukes, who takes on Mathys du Randt of South Africa in the 56,7kg flyweight division.

A bout in the bantamweight division got the day started with Angola's Maurio Silva putting on a grappling clinic against Djadoo Cedric of Mauritius, as he dictated the fight with his takedowns.

Midway through the second round, Cedric overcommitted with a strike, which missed, exposing his back, and Silva took advantage instantly, finishing the bout via a rear-naked choke.

Angola's Ivandro Francisco added to their success later in the day, finishing Kelvin Chishimba with less than twenty seconds left in the second round.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the third bout of the day, South Africa's Nathanial Komana secured his win on the IMMAF circuit, defeating Zambia's Mwelwa Nkhata via unanimous decision. Komana put on a striking clinic throughout the three rounds, comfortably outpointing his opponent to advance to the semi-finals.

At lightweight, Ken Nyaondo picked up Zambia's first-ever bout win on the IMMAF circuit. Nyaondo looked dominant in the cage, submitting Angola's Luan Tomas Shaka via a rear-naked choke in under two minutes of the opening round.

The final bout of the day saw South Africa standout fighter Cameron Coulson make a big impression in his return to IMMAF competition. His grappling prowess was the difference in his bout against Jason Maurice of Mauritius, as he locked up an arm-triangle choke early in round one to get the win.