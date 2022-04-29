Namibia: Matheus Breaks Down Sport Commission Budget

THE Namibia Sport Commission says the N$45 million budget request submitted with the sport ministry is insufficient to cater for envisaged activities.

Responding to questions by Desert Radio 95,3FM this week, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) chairperson, Joel Matheus, said the budget was requested based on the needs and economic outlook for the current financial year.

That pragmatic approach sees only N$1 million earmarked for the Commonwealth Games set for Birmingham, England, from 28 July to 8 August.

Namibia is yet to finalise a team for the Games, but track stars Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and long distance queen Helalia Johannes have booked their places.

"We have budgeted N$8,6 million for operations and an additional N$1 million for the Commonwealth Games, N$4 million for the AUSC (African Union Sports Council) Region 5 Games and N$2 million for the MTC Namibia National Youth Games," Matheus said. "But to a certain extent, it is not sufficient to cover all NSC programmes."

He said the key capital projects the NSC plans to implement this financial year include the MTC Youth Games, sport awards, annual sport expo, AUSC Region 5 Games, the sport museum and wall of fame.

There is also the joint sport development partnership between the NSC and the Botswana Sport Commission (BSC), which requires funding.

However, Matheus said the key priority areas during the current financial year would be resources mobilisation to achieve the NSC mandate, which is compliance with the Sport Act and rural development.

This year, minister of finance Ipumbu Shiimi allocated N$330,9 million to the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, an increase of 20,5% from N$279 million budget of the last financial year.

As for the sport codes affiliated to the NSC not receiving their annual grants, the NSC board chairperson said they gave grants in 2017 and 2018 but later due to budget cuts the NSC had to work on priorities of events.

Additionally, the NSC has also requested for the ministry to share personnel.

"We have a shortage of manpower, however, we are in contact with the line ministry to see how they can second staff members to run our projects like other countries in our region such as Botswana and Lesotho," Matheus said.