Namibia: National Housing Enterprise Sponsors Athletes

29 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) on Wednesday announced it is sponsoring two national athletes set to participate in the Gabarone International meet in Botswana on Saturday.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, NHE acting spokesperson Tuafi Shafombabi said the sponsorship, valued at N$30 000, will contribute towards accommodation, flights, meals, and sport gear for the athletes.

The athletes are Ernest Narib, who will be taking part in the men's 200m race, and Gilbart Hainuca, who will be taking part in the 100m race.

"The sponsorship forms part of our community relationship approach and seeks to make a difference in the lives of Namibian athletes," Shafombabi said.

She said the initiative is the NHE's response to the call for action for Namibian corporates to invest in sport and national athletes.

