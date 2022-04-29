Uganda: Fireboy in Uganda Ahead of His Concert At Lugogo On Saturday

For those waiting on Nigerian RnB star Adedamola Adefolahan aka Fireboy, the wait is no more. The star who is set to perform at undoubtedly this year's biggest concert landed at Entebbe Airport in the wee hours of this morning.

The "Peru" singer will be performing on Saturday at the Guinness sponsored event at Lugogo Cricket Oval alongside Ugandan stars Sheebah Karungi and Navio.

Fireboy greets Ugandan musician Navio

Speaking to journalists briefly at the airport, Fireboy said he is happy to be in the Pearl of Africa and is more than ready to give his Ugandan fans a show of a lifetime.

" I am so happy to finally be able to come here it has been a dream of mine to perform for my fans in Uganda. I cannot wait," said Fireboy.

Fireboy speaks to the press

Event Organisers Malembe also promised a riveting show citing that they have put in the effort to ensure revellers attend a show like they have never seen before.

Advance tickets to the show go for Shs40,000 for regular and Shs85,000 for VIP on Quicket. The cover charge at the concert will be Shs70,000 for regular and Shs120,000 for VIPs.