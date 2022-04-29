Liberia: Lawmaker Lies?

analysis

Montserrado County District Four Representative, Rustonlyn Suakoko Dennis on April 27, 2022 raised a death threat alarm claiming that the Government of Liberia was after her life.

The lawmaker claims went like wide fire with mixed reactions from the public.

Some were in her favor while others said the lawmaker was only seeking for attention from the Coalition for Democrat Change (CDC) government.

Barely a day after her threat alarm, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) informed Liberians that the claims from the wide cat allegation made by the Montserrado County District Four Lawmaker was based mainly on what the government called "heresay."

The Government of Liberia in a release issued in Monrovia last Wednesday said the allegation has no substantive proof that could warrant a full-scale investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

"However, an offer of Special Police Protection was made as an overture to allay the fears of the Representative" the release signed by Ledgerhood J. Rennie, MICAT boss said.

When the news broke, the Liberian Government convened a conference meeting involving the leadership of the House of Representatives and select members of the Cabinet.

The intention of the conference meeting was to look into the claims of Montserrado County's District Four Representative, Rustonlyn Suakoko Dennis, who recently alleged that the government is after her life.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker Bhofal Chambers and included Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and other ranking members of the House of Representatives.

Members of the Executive Branch of government were also in attendance was represented by the Minister of Justice, Cllr Frank Musah Dean, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta Piso Saydee Tarr, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Ledgerhood J. Rennie and the Police Inspector General Colonel Patrick Sudue among others.

According to them, the body heard the accounts of Rep. Dennis and agreed to the following an account after the government deduced that the Representative was in a private matter involving her and a lady she identified as Cytarus Dahn.

The lawmaker was involved in allegedly breaching the law and a writ was served.

According to sources, the lawmaker has been running away from a writ of Arrest issued by the Paynesville Magisterial Court for her "wrongdoing".

Our source said she allegedly ordered the boys to vandalize Cytarus Dahn's business areas for a debt she [Dahn] owes her.

But the government in her statement said that during their conference meeting, they agreed that the Minister of Justice, who headed the Executive Branch's delegation, looks into the Paynesville Magisterial Court's Writ of Arrest issued against the District Four.

"The Minister is asked to advise the leadership of the House of Representatives on the legality of the writ in a matter the Representative believes is a misdemeanor which should not have warranted such a writ", the statement said.

The Liberian Government said it is not in the business of taking away the lives of its citizens, needlessly to talk about a well-known public servant.

"It is worth noting that politics in the country has long gone past the ugly days of violent reprisals" it also added.

Since the meeting with the lawmaker and the Government of Liberia, social media post has gone against the Montserrado County lawmaker saying that the lawmaker lied only because she wants to get attention from the George M. Weah's Government, while others made use of a Liberian parable that says, "Where smoke is, there must be a fire."

