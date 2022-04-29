Liberia: George Kailondo Wins U.S.$3.5 Million Case Against Global Bank

29 April 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Victoria G. Wesseh

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Ciapha Carey has ruled in favor of Liberia businessman George B Kailondo in his US$3.5 million case with the Global Bank Liberia Limited.

The bank was indicted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission on for financial crimes.

A uninamanius verdict was handed down by the 12-member jurors in favor of Kailondo.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Chief prosecutor Cllr.Jerry Garlawolo, said the victory marked a new day for Liberian businesses.

According to him, for too long some banking institutions in Liberia have duped Liberians.

He, however, encouraged investors to invest in Liberia.

Also speaking Cllr. Kailondo said the victory is not about him rather the entire business community in Liberia.

According to him, gone are the days when banking institutions were winning cases against Liberians.

