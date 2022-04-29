Liberia: CDC Representative Acarous Moses Gray Presents U.S.$2000, 200 Bags of Rice, Others to Muslims in District # 8, Montserrado County

Monrovia — Montserrado County district # 8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray has identified with hundreds of Muslims from various mosques in his district, with a call on Liberians to promote religious tolerance and cohesiveness for the betterment of the nation and its citizenry.

Lawmaker Gray is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Executive and a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the governing Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC).

He presented the amount of US$2000 along with 200 bags of rice, several cartoons of soft drink, chicken, fish, water, and several gallons of cooking oil to his Islamic constituents ahead of the celebration of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the Islamic holy-month of fasting and praying.

Making the presentation at his residence in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Thursday, April 28, Representative Gray disclosed that the gesture was in keeping with his normal routine and responsibility to always show love to Muslims during the time of fasting and praying.

He added that the move was also in recognition of the prayers and others being rendered by Muslims for the nation and its people.

He disclosed that some of the food items presented to the beneficiaries were made possible by some friends, who he did not name.

"I grew up between a Muslim and Christian family. There is no difference between Muslim and Christian; we are all one. It's customary that during the month of Ramadan, we have to identify with our Muslim brothers and sisters. From 2011 up to now, we always try to respect the month of Ramadan. Even if we don't have, we have to try in our weak way to identify with our Muslim brothers and sisters".

According to him, the CDC led-government is religious tolerance as evidence of the decision taken by President Weah to ensure that Liberia remains a secular state and the recent pronouncement made by authorities of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) cancelling regular classes on Ramadan day.

He noted that though Christmas was not legislated by the National Legislature in the country, Christians overwhelmingly celebrate the day, and as such, Muslims should be recognized to also celebrate Ramadan.

He further stressed the need for Muslims and Christians to live in harmony for the sake of peace and stability in Liberia.

Representative Gray observed that Liberia will be an unstable nation if religious tolerance is not promoted and valued.

"We have to recognize our Muslim brothers and sisters so we can live in harmony because, if we don't live in harmony, we will split the country on religious line which is a very difficult thing that nobody would even want. I hope people will not misconstrue what I am saying because our Constitution is very clear that Liberia is a secular state and nothing has changed about that".

"We recognized Ramadan the same way we recognized Christmas. We breakfast together on Ramadan and on Christmas day, many of you share with people. That's the kind of Liberia we want-a Liberia where we all can live together and we will not discriminate".

Representative Gray maintained that religious leaders must hold together and avoid discrimination against one another if they must collectively achieve.

He, however, commended Muslims in his district and across the nation for continuously rendering prayers for their leaders.

Receiving the items, the beneficiaries commended the CDC lawmaker for the gesture.

They admitted that since his ascendancy, Representative Gray has identified and always shown love and respect to members of the Islamic community in his district.

They made specific reference to the donation of generators and giving mosques a facelift as some of the initiatives that have been undertaken by their lawmaker.

"Since you took over in 2011, you have always remembered Muslims. I have not seen you face to face, but we have always benefitted from your good ways. We can't forget about you; we will continue to pray for you and may Allah bless you. Don't be fooled to stop what you are doing; continue to do it for Allah blessings", Imam Vamba Dukuly of Clay Street Mosque stated.

He encouraged Representative Gray to always seek the face of Allah in all of his doing and workings.