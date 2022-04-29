Liberia: Doxbet Liberia Presents 400 Mobile Phones to Media Institutions, Group of 77

Monrovia — DoxxBet Liberia, one of Liberia's sports betting companies, has donated several mobile phones to 12 Liberian media institutions and the Group of 77.

On 27 April 2022, DoxxBet delivered over 350 pieces of Mobiola X5000 phones to the media community in an effort to connect with their reporters in and out of Monrovia as the election draws closer.

According to sales manager Zwannah Sarnor, the presentation is part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

Presenting 15 pieces to FrontPageAfrica (FPA), human resource manager Michael Yowah said they have been touched by FPA's work to Liberians.

"Management has thought it wise to identify with you to be used by your correspondents," said Yowah.

Receiving the phones, FPA newsroom chief Lennart Dodoo appreciated Doxxbet Liberia for a great gesture.

Dodoo said mobile phones have become one of the important tools for journalists.

"We are very grateful for this and we look forward to seeing this partnership that you have started and look to see it grow," Dodoo said.

He said running a newspaper is not easy and such a gesture means a lot to FPA.

At Prime FM where 15 phones were donated, Sarnor said the media is doing a great job by informing the public about happenings in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He hopes the phones can be used to enhance their work at the various institutions.

"These phones contain several important features, including torchlight, camera, radio player, and a power bank to help in the storing of electric power for onward charging of other phones whenever they are out of current," explained Sarnor, who also said the donation is the beginning of their CSR.

Receiving the phones, Prime FM station manager Kelvin Demey thanked Doxxbet for such a gesture.

Fifteen (15) cartoons (300 pieces), valued at US$9,000, were donated to the Group of 77 on Newport Street.

"The disabled [people] in the counties should benefit directly from this donation. Kindly give these phones to them," said Yowah.

In response, Group of 77 executive director Wayfa Ciapha said the disabled community has been a long-term partner with the Liberia Lottery Authority (LLA) and wasn't surprised that Doxxbet, which is being regulated by the LLA, has identified with them.

"Your donation came at the right time when we are getting ready to go in the counties and we can assure you that we will deliver these phones to those in the counties and will send you photos as proof," she said.

Several disabled persons, who were present at the donation, received their share of the phones from Ciapha, Sarnor and Yowah.

The state broadcaster, ELBC, received 20 pieces for their correspondents in the counties.

"Each phone cost US$30 directly from the manufacturing company in China and we ordered them for our people," said Sarnor.

Responding, ELBC deputy director general for public affairs Jallah Grayfield said the phones came at the right time because the country is about to go to elections.

"We have 17 correspondents in the 15 counties and we are happy these phones will be given to those who deserve it. Doxxbet can count on ELBC for advertisement and we look forward to doing business with you," added Grayfield.

Other institutions that received were Press Union of Liberia (15 pieces), Sports Writers Association of Liberia (10 pieces), Truth FM (15 pieces), Daily Observer newspaper (12 pieces), Sky FM (12 pieces), Okay FM (20 pieces), Inquirer newspaper (10 pieces), Heritage newspaper (10 pieces) and News newspaper (10 pieces).