Malawi: London to Paris Charity Bike Ride for the Blind in Malawi

A Malawian based in Manchester, Joe Nkosi will on Saturday, 30th April embark on a 300 miles bike ride from London to Paris in a bid to raise funds for Ekwendeni School for the Blind which is in dire need for basic needs.

Speaking with Nyasa Times, Nkosi said that he is glad that something he is very passionate about is now become a tool of making a difference in other peoples lives.

"I love my cycling sport. I took on cycling seriously as a health and fitness exercise in 2018 as a recovery regime following an back injury suffered at work in 2017. I couldn't walk. I was hospitalised for weeks such that I began to think I might never walk again. Am glad that didn't happen.

"I was then discharged and for a few months I still depended on walking with clutches and consumption of very strong painkillers. A friend who had sustained a similar injury some years back suggested to me that I should try doing exercises and so did my chiropractor," narrates Nkosi, who will be riding for 48 hours between the two capital cities.

Nkosi championed the formation of Manchester Cycling Club, an amateur cycling organisation which he is its Chairperson.

Through the social club with fellow riders, Nkosi has been riding for a good cause raising funds for British charities notably Christies Charity for Cancer Research in Manchester.

The desire to help Ekwendeni School of the Blind was birthed when he saw a Facebook post about the school on his nephew's page called Tawene Nkosi who regularly visits the school children buying them food, books and other small gifts to alleviate their suffering and make their learning a bit better.

"When I spoke to the headteacher, I was touched by the myriad of needs and right away I also wanted to make a difference.

"So funds being donated to this event will be used to fix a broken water pump so children don't walk a long distance to fetch water in buckets. Together, we can buy some teaching materials and equipment for blind children like "Braille Machine" and desks as some children sit on the floor during classes," says Nkosi.

To make a donation, please follow this link on JustGiving: Solar Powered Water Pump for a school for blind children in Malawi

or https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joe-nkosi-1?utm_term=weaYjNrq9

Those in Malawi can donate via Airtel Money to: 0991335882 (Muwerere Gondwe)

or Bank transfers to: Maek Driving School, Account number: 5010684565001 at MyBucks Bank.

"I am grateful to those who have already donated but lets keep going so that we can solve a few more problems at the school," appeals Nkosi.