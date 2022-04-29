Ghana: Adentan Municipal Assembly Exceeds 2021 Revenue Target

The Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) has last year raised a total revenue of GH₵12.999, 695.10 million as against a target of GH¢12, 663,137.66.

This represents an increase of 18 per cent.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-NoiAdumuahrevealed this at the ordinary meeting of the fourth assembly of AdMA in Accra last Tuesday.

He said the introduction of new methods of revenue generation including the use of thedistrict level revenue systems which easily identify the location of properties, had greatly helped the assembly to exceed its revenue target.

The MCE stated that that the Physical Planning Department had now been equipped with laptops and tablets to identify properties that paid accurate bills rates and those who failed to pay were identified and fined.

Nii-NoiAdumuah indicated that the payment systems on building permits, fines and property rates were now done voluntarily adding "the system is also able to identify and track new structures, fast track permit processes while other deployed digital systems also help mobilise revenue for the assembly."

He said the introduction of the Public DataRoom had made it easy for prompt permit processing and missing documents were now a thing of the past.

He commended the Finance and Revenue Departments and especially the Works and Physical Planning Departments for their resilience and devotion that had propelled the assembly this far despite the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is really a great achievement for this highest performance to come from the Lands Department which gave us more than 60 per cent, their effort are very much appreciated, keep it up," he added.

The MCE said the assembly would embark on more revenue sensitisation programmes to whip up interest of residents to promptly see levy paying as a civil duty instead of a punishment.

On COVID-19 he said even though the area recorded 2,315 cases, it managed to administer 93,271 single doses representing 63.3 per cent while 51,207 persons have been fully vaccinated representing 34.2 per cent of the total eligible population of 149, 678 as of March 2022.

Nii-NoiAdumuah bemoaned the indiscriminate and uncontrolled building in drains, water bodies, water ways and other unauthorised places and warned that the assembly in collaboration with the security agencies would soon demolished those structures.

He said 25,000 properties have so far been tagged under the National Digital Property Address System (NDPAS) and stressed that work was still ongoing.

On road projects, the MCE stated that 25 road works under rehabilitation were progressing steadily and the works include the construction of drains behind Ogbojo Polyclinic, upgrading of Adjiringanor village and Islamic University junction, upgrading of Adentan-AshaleyBotwe old town road and upgrading of selected roads in SrahaAshaleyBotwe.

The rest are the construction of culverts at Animal Research, drainage works at Tot-to-Teen, emergency works from motorway to Borteyman sports stadium, from zoom lion to stadium and selected roads at Approtec-Adentan.