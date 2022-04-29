Ghana: 2 Die, 3 Injured in Fire Outbreak At K' Bu Police Barracks

29 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons died and three others suffered injuries when fire gutted the Korle Bu Police Barracks, in Accra, on Wednesday.

The dead, a 65 -year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, and the injured were a one-week-old baby, a three-year-old boy and a 32 year-old person.

The inferno also reportedly destroyed personal belongings and rendered some occupants homeless.

The Head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy OsafoAffum, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said when the GNFS received information about the incident at 11:30pm, a team of personnel with two fire tenders from Accra Regional Fire Command and MakolaFire Command went to the scene to put the situation under control.

ACFO Affum stated that the fire engulfed block three compound, at the police barracks, trapping the four people in the rooms.

He said that the team rescued the baby and boy, but those who lost their lives, were pronounced death on arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the bodies kept at the mortuary.

ACFO said the injured were admitted at the hospital, adding that the cause of fire was under investigations.

The Ghanaian Times gathered the Inspector General of Police, Dr George AkuffoDampare, and a team of senior police personnel have visited the victims and consoled the bereaved family.

