Ghana: NCCE Outlines Activities ... to Observe 30 Years of 1992 Constitution

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has outlined activities to commemorate the 30 years celebrations of the 1992 constitution, which came into force on January 7, 1993, through a referendum on April 28, 1992.

The Commission explained that the celebration was significant as the 1992 Constitution has been used for the longest time in Ghana's political history.

The event would be observed under the theme: "three decades of uninterrupted constitutional rule: revisiting the agenda for reforms".

Activities to mark the celebration include, engagement with security agencies in all the regions, lecturers and panel discussion, citizenship week activities in all basic schools across the regions.

The Deputy Chairman of Operations at the NCCE, Mr Samuel Akuamaoh, at a press conference, in Accra, yesterday, said this was the first time in the history of Ghana that a constitution had survived for three decades, stressing "this is worth celebrating."

He said the celebration would enable the people reflect on deficits in the Constitution, which needed urgent review, especially in the area of strengthening citizenry participations in governance.

Mr Akuamaoh stated that the NCCE would champion the issue of winner-takes all phenomenon and the lack of institutional autonomy.

"It is significant to encourage the citizens, especially the youth, to participate in the local level governance system to enable them become agents of development," he said.

Mr Akuamaoh said the theme for the celebrations reflected the journey of the Constitution, and appealed to stakeholders to fully participate in all activities earmarked for the event.

The Deputy Chairman In-charge of Finance and Administration, Ms Kathleen Addy, at a press conference, yesterday, in Accra, appealed to the media to discuss and provide their platforms for the NCCE to educate the public on the significance of the celebration.

He explained that the practice of the 1992 Constitution has, and continue to ensure media freedom, national cohesion, political stability, periodic successful elections and upholding fundamental human rights and freedom.