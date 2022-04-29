Ghana: Bible Society of Ghana Launches Essay Competition

A national essay competition which seeks to sharpen the writing skills and also instil in the youth the principles of Christianity has been launched by the Bible Society of Ghana in Tema.

The competition which was launched on Wednesday would see participants write on the topic; "How can I uphold my integrity as a youth."

It would be opened to students from all senior high schools (SHSs) in the country and last for three months with the deadline slated for July 31.

Students participatingwould be expected to submit their essays before the stipulated deadline through the Bible Society of Ghana's email with an expected word count of 1,000 supported by biblical fact.

The winner of the competition wouldbe presented with a laptop, bible, plaqueand a printer.

Speaking at the launch, the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Enoch E. Aryee-Atta, noted that the topic chosen for the competition was vital as integrity was a panacea for the growth and development of the country.

"Without integrity we will face problems. There are elements of corruption and bribery here and there, and therefore once we are very much in tune with the principles of integrity, these young ones who will take over from us are able to live by that, Ghana will be a better place going into the future," he said.

Rev. Dr. Aryee-Atta further indicated that integrity could only be achieved,based on the word of God and therefore encouraged the youth to develop the habit of reading the bible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Rev. Dr Aryee-Atta, he expected a higher participation by the youth as compared to last year as it would help impact society and the country at large.

Meanwhile, the Language Coordinator at the Education Directorate of Tema Metro, MrsSelina Belinda Owusu, stated that the topic chosen was timely considering the change in attitude in the country as people now pursued popularity rather than integrity.

Mrs Owusu noted that popularity would only take one to the top for a short period but integrity could keep one at the top for long and therefore admonished the youth to strive for integrity.

She called on corporate organisations to emulate the Bible Society of Ghana in organising and sponsoring programmes that helps to promote the principles that underpin national development.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Premier Health Insurance, Mr Percy Mensah,who advised the students,noted that the integrity they sought to attain could be destroyed by the kind of friends they made.

MsRose OhuiTswasam, a former student of Tema Senior High School, was presented with a laptop, printer and a plague as the winner of last year's competition.

She expressed excitement and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their writing skills as well as broaden their knowledge about the word of God.

The launch had in attendance students from SHSs in the Tema Metropolis including the Tema SHS and Tema Presbyterian Boys SHS.