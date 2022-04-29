Ghana: Dualisation of Paa Grant Round About-Sekondi College Begin

Sekondi — Works on the dualisation of Paa Grant Round About to Sekondi College has begun with preliminary works ongoing on utility lines.

Major construction works are expected to begin in May, this year.

Presently, pipelines belonging to the Ghana Water Company are also being relocated with works also progressing steadily from Freddy Mall at Fijai towards Adiembra Junction.

The Western Regional Minister and acting Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, announced these at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the eighth assembly held at Sekondi on Wednesday.

He told the House that Phase 1 of the project would focus on the expansion of the road from the Paa Grant roundabout to Sekondi to facilitate free flow of traffic.

On the construction of PTC interchange, Mr Darko-Mensah, disclosed that work at the project site was progressing steadily, despite a few challenges.

Three piers out of the 19 piers for the project, had been completed and while others were at various stages.

"The Axim Road ramp is about 60 percent completed. Abartment has also been completed awaiting earth works. Pilling work for the fourth Pier has been completed. The status of work completed so far if about 30 per cent,"Mr Darko-Mensah said.

Again, he indicated that progress of work on the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle was also 66.78 completed and this included engineering, procurement and construction works.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that superstructure steel members with some of the floor slaps are also being casted and sample shops being developed, adding that another proposal had been presented for the second phase, and that discussions were ongoing.

The Sekondi Market redevelopment was also successfully captured in the 2022 budget statement presented to Parliament pending processes leading to commencement of works.

Touching on the unexpected fire outbreak at the temporary market on April 4,

Mr Darko-Mensah stated that 255 shops were razed down with nothing salvaged.

He continued "According to the traders interviewed, the total estimated value of trading items destroyed is GH¢2,076,220.00.

The cost for the reconstruction had been estimated at GH¢421.000.00".

Tidal waves, he told the House, were generally caused by global rise in sea levels and some human activities along the beach, such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the sea and the construction of makeshift structures along the coast.

Mr Darko-Mensah, therefore, encouraged all members to educate coastal dwellers on the dangers of the rise in sea levels, assuring that "Long term solutions are also being explored to prevent the recurrence of tidal waves.