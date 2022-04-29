Ghana: Alawogbe Marks Easter With Special Unity Cup

AVE-Alawogbe, a small community in Togo - near Have-Havi in the Volta Region of Ghana, have celebrated this year's Easter festivities with football games that saw the Ghana team winning the coveted Unity Cup at stake.

The event was patronised by hundreds of people - arguably the biggest crowd seen in recent times.

Playing some spectacular football on the day, the Ghanaian team - whose players hail from Alawogbe but domicile in Ghana and outside of town, beat their Alawogbe counterparts 2-1 on an absorbing afternoon to lift the trophy.

Skipper BoukariDakpo snatched the initiative by the half-hour mark, but Wisdom Hallo pulled level before RodrigueSovor gave his side victory with a stunning goal, despite the brilliance of central defender Benoit Awaga.

For their reward, the winning team was presented with a trophy and gold-plated medals, while the vanquished side settled for silver medals.

However, the Alawogbe ladies - captained by Augustina Atsuphui Morvey, atoned for that painful loss when they defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 1-0 in a thrilling game, dancing away with a trophy and gold medals.

The trophies and medals for the event were donated by Messrs Victor Morvey, Francis Awaga, Francis Vigah and John Vigah.

Earlier, winning-goal scorer RodrigueSovor - a civil engineer, presented set of jerseys and football to the Alawogbe football teams, while the Alawogbe youth (Jeunessed'Alawogbe) also donated one football for the games.

Several goodwill and solidarity messages were geared towards the unity, peace and development of the town.

A senior pastor of the Divine Community Chapel, Pastor Seth Yao Sovor, advised the youth to live above reproach and place God first in all their endeavors.

Many others including Rev. HodorEkoe, Elder KpogliKumah, Elder Adzogbor and Evangelist Ameteku to mention a few, took turns to pray for the Alawogbe community.

JOHN VIGAH