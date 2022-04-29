Ghana: Alawogbe Marks Easter With Special Unity Cup

29 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

AVE-Alawogbe, a small community in Togo - near Have-Havi in the Volta Region of Ghana, have celebrated this year's Easter festivities with football games that saw the Ghana team winning the coveted Unity Cup at stake.

The event was patronised by hundreds of people - arguably the biggest crowd seen in recent times.

Playing some spectacular football on the day, the Ghanaian team - whose players hail from Alawogbe but domicile in Ghana and outside of town, beat their Alawogbe counterparts 2-1 on an absorbing afternoon to lift the trophy.

Skipper BoukariDakpo snatched the initiative by the half-hour mark, but Wisdom Hallo pulled level before RodrigueSovor gave his side victory with a stunning goal, despite the brilliance of central defender Benoit Awaga.

For their reward, the winning team was presented with a trophy and gold-plated medals, while the vanquished side settled for silver medals.

However, the Alawogbe ladies - captained by Augustina Atsuphui Morvey, atoned for that painful loss when they defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 1-0 in a thrilling game, dancing away with a trophy and gold medals.

The trophies and medals for the event were donated by Messrs Victor Morvey, Francis Awaga, Francis Vigah and John Vigah.

Earlier, winning-goal scorer RodrigueSovor - a civil engineer, presented set of jerseys and football to the Alawogbe football teams, while the Alawogbe youth (Jeunessed'Alawogbe) also donated one football for the games.

Several goodwill and solidarity messages were geared towards the unity, peace and development of the town.

A senior pastor of the Divine Community Chapel, Pastor Seth Yao Sovor, advised the youth to live above reproach and place God first in all their endeavors.

Many others including Rev. HodorEkoe, Elder KpogliKumah, Elder Adzogbor and Evangelist Ameteku to mention a few, took turns to pray for the Alawogbe community.

JOHN VIGAH

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X