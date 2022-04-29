Ghana: 26,956 Teachers Promoted to Various Ranks

29 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the results of the promotion test to various grades in the service.

In all 26, 954 candidates representing 67.5per cent of the 39,918 candidates were successful.

The grades involved are, deputy director, assistant director l, assistant director II.

A statement issued by the service in Accra and signed by the head of Public Relations, Ms Cassandra Twum-Ampofo said 3,538 sat for the deputy director grade out of which 2,330 representing 65.5per cent were successful.

Similarly, 10,950 candidates sat for the grade of assistant director l, however, 7, 785 representing 71per cent were successful.

For the grades of assistant director II and principal superintendent a total of 22,101 and 3,329 candidates sat for the test out of which 14,541 representing 65.8per cent and 2,298 representing 69per cent respectively were successful.

The statement said those who were successful could access their results on www.gespromotion.gov.gh at a fee of GH¢n10.

It assured that formal promotion letters would be released in due course.

