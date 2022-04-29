Ghana: LPG Tanker Crashes On Tema-Accra Motorway

29 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker, yesterday crashed into another vehicle on the Tema-Accra motorway, creating a gridlock.

The LPG tanker was traveling from Accra towards Tema, and on reaching the King's Cottage section of the road, a vehicle ahead crossed its path.

The driver of the truck in an attempt to avoid an accident, applied brakes and the truck swerved to the other lane. The road was slippery due to heavy downpour overnight, making it difficult for the truck to stop, thereby crashing into the vehicle.

There was no gas leakage, but personnel of the Tema Region Ghana National Fire Service went to the scene to avert any casualty, and the police ensured free flow of traffic on the motorway.

The Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, Divisional Officer (D.O. III) Ebenezer Yenzu, said personnel also supervised the safe transfer of gas into another truck.

He cautioned drivers plying the highways at night or during rainy season to drive carefully to avoid accidents.

