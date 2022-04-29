Ghana: The Apostolic Church-Ghana Honours 'Heroes of Faith'

The Apostolic Church-Ghana has held a special service to honour 2000 family members of forebears and retired ascension ministers for dedicating their lives to the church.

The Apostolic Church-Ghana also presented awards to the families of 16 past deceased and surviving leaders (fathers and 'heroes of faith') who had sacrificed and dedicated their lives to the church, since its inception in the Gold Coast from 1935 when it was granted autonomy from the United Kingdom administrative authority.

The church fathers and heroes (both deceased and surviving), included Apostles Austin Ofori-Addo, J.A.C. Anaman, S.L. Adotey, Peter Atta-Antwi, James Ghartey, A. K. Anderson and S. P. Mamma.

The rest were: Apostles P. Nyarko-Jones, A. K.Yaw, B. A. Mante-Adu, M.E. Kisses, E. Aboagye-Atta, D. K. Boateng, Julius Senuvie, Evangelist R. O. Hayford and Prophet N. Yamoah.

The President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, paid glowing tribute to the heroes and their spouses and reiterated that the church would forever remember them for their service to God and humanity.

The honouring service, he said was God's way of making the gallant men and women aware that He has not forgotten them.

"We believe you have felt neglected and forgotten in the past, and rightly so, for not much has been done by the church to appreciate you", and, "like the chief butler in the court of Pharaoh, we also remember our faults this day and thank God for the opportunity to make the necessary amends".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have been looking for this privilege of honouring our heroes of faith and service in the kingdom of God, he said adding "We do this with mix feelings of appreciation, but since it is a day of celebration we want to forget or roll away the cloud of neglect and give all our attention to celebrating you in a befitting manner".

The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Reverend Professor Paul Frempong-Manso, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, for the honouring service of the Heroes of Faith.

He said, "You have to remember the farmer when you eat palm nut soup". He cautioned the Christian community and Ascension Ministers not to forget their Retired ministers who are amongst them, he said , let's celebrate and honour them and thank God that we are part of them."

Rev. Prof. Frempong -Manso, who is also the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, said "heaven has recorded this day and God will do something new through the Apostolic Church-Ghana in the country."

The Chairman of CACI, Apostle George Yeboah and the GPCC, General Secretary Tei Barrigah unveiled the memorial monument of the Heroes of faith.

A monument with their names inscribed on, was unveiled.