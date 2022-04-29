Sudan: Detained Protesters Sent to Prison Without Any Preliminary Evidence

Khartoum / Khartoum North — Six detained anti-coup protesters from Khartoum were transferred from the federal investigations bureau in Khartoum North (Bahri) to El Hoda Prison as their detention was renewed without any preliminary evidence. Human Rights Watch condemns the unlawful detention of hundreds of protesters.

The Coordination of the El Dayum El Shargiyah Resistance Committees said that 6 of its detainees were transferred from the federal investigations bureau in Bahri to El Hoda Prison and that their detention was renewed without any preliminary evidence. The detainees are also still prevented from meeting their lawyers.

The El Dayum El Shargiyah Resistance Committees, from the east of Khartoum, indicated that detainee Hamza Saleh was still held in the federal investigation buildings in Bahri and he was not transferred with the rest of the detainees. Three others were released two days ago.

The Coordination said that the detainees suffer from health conditions and that their transfer process included the shaving of the detainees' heads and exposing them to the worst types of psychological torture.

They called on all the revolutionaries, parties, and entities to stand with the detainees of El Dayum El Shargiyah and all other detainees of the Sudanese revolution.

Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned the illegal detention of hundreds of anti-coup protesters by Sudanese security forces and pointed to the enforced disappearance of dozens who campaigned against the military coup, which took place on October 25 last year.

In a report published yesterday, the organisation said that security forces have beaten and abused detained protesters, including stripping detained children and threatening sexual violence against women. HRW called on the Sudanese authorities to release all illegal detainees, including those who forcibly 'disappeared', and demanded an immediate end to the abuse of protesters.

The organisation also called on Sudan's international partners to impose targeted individual sanctions on those responsible for the repression.