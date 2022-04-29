Gambia: Chinese Ambassador Outlines Key Developmental Priorities With Gambia for 2022

In a press conference on Thursday 28 April 2022, the Chinese Ambassador to the Gambia, H.E. Ma Jianchun, stated that China is committed to join hands with the Gambia and together implement nine cooperation programmes, citing that key ones will be implemented in the second half of the year 2022.

The ambassador said as a responsible major country, China will "unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, and always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order."

According to H.E. Ma Jianchun, in the past few years, China and The Gambia jointly made excellent achievements in "our multifaceted cooperation such as infrastructure, agriculture, public health, capacity building and cultural exchange."

Buttressing on the key cooperation programme to be implemented in The Gambia by the People's Republic of China, the ambassador revealed that a new China Medical Team will be dispatched to the Gambia to continue assisting in COVID-19 prevention and control, and provide quality medical service to the Gambian people, just like their predecessors did.

He added that China will continue to assist The Gambia in coping with food security challenges; grant Gambia 2,700 metric tons of rice as humanitarian aid, which he said is expected to arrive in the Gambia sometime this year.

He continued that in order to help the Gambia build its own capabilities in addressing food security issues, China's agricultural experts will team up with the University of The Gambia, and provide capacity building and technical training, in a bid to help raise the country's agricultural product output.

Furthermore, he added that to support the Gambia in hosting the 2022 OIC Summit, China provided a series of assistance, including building the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre and donating airport security check machines among others.

The ambassador added that China would continue to actively work with the Gambian side, and explore more areas of mutually-beneficial cooperation, to revive and boost both economies; boost public health, deal on poverty reduction, boost agriculture, trade and initiate tangible investments that would benefit 'our two peoples'.

"As Chinese Ambassador to the Gambia, I am confident that, with coordinated efforts from our two sides, we will continue to advance our cordial relations and fruitful cooperation, better achieve common development for the well-being of our two peoples, and make our due contributions to achieving a brighter future for the whole world," H.E Ambassador Ma Jianchun stated.