Gambia Named 3rd Best Eco-Friendly Place to Visit 2022

29 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has been ranked 3rd best country for eco-friendly destination in the world.

"We've selected 50 destinations around the globe that are doing good for the planet. Each of these cities, regions or countries has committed to protecting natural resources, people or heritage. From renewable energy, ESG financing to community-led projects and initiatives," Big 7 Travel has announced in its latest ranking news release.

The Gambia is ranked behind Bhutan and Botswana in the 50 best countries.

"The Gambia is the smallest country in Africa, best known for its scenic lagoons, golden beaches and year-round sunshine. For a few years, it became popular (and dependent) on the charter flight brigade seeking out warmer winter climes. But post-pandemic, the country has started developing alternatives to all-inclusive beach getaways. The Ninki Nanka Trail is an excellent example; the trail aims to draw visitors from the golden coast to discover rural communities along the River Gambia."

TOP 10 best eco-friendly places to visit in 2022:

Bhutan

Botswana

The Gambia

Southern Carpathians - Romania

Costa Rica

Slovenia

Azores Islands - Portugal

Scotland - United Kingdom

Uruguay

Estonia

