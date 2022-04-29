Gambia: Brikama Utd Ambitious to Rejuvenate Lead in 1st Division

Brikama United will be ambitious to extend their lead in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League when they clash with Falcons FC in their week-17 fixture today, Friday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 9 p.m.

The Sateyba boys are currently leading the country's Elite League table with 29 points and will contend to beat Falcons FC to rejuvenate their lead.

Falcons currently sit 9th place on the First Division League table with 20 points.

The Abuko based-club will affray for revenge after losing to Brikama United 3-0 in the first round of the country's Premier League campaign.