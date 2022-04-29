Gambia: Barrow Govt Tasked to Further Investigate Whereabouts of Missing Jammeh Victims

The Barrow-led government has been tasked by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to further inquire and investigate the whereabouts of missing victims of Jammeh-era.

"The TRRC recommends government to set up a taskforce to inquire and investigate the fate and whereabouts of persons who remain missing and the whereabouts of those who have been found to be killed but their whereabouts still remain unknown and other persons who are missing but have not been reported to the Commission," the report states.

After rigorous investigations, the Commission has concluded that former President Jammeh caused the enforced disappearances of all those who were detained incommunicado, tortured and/or killed by the 'Junglers' as detailed in the report, and he used enforced disappearance as a tool and an effective modus operandi to neutralize his critics and perceived enemies by putting them outside the reach of the law.

The Truth Commission has also unveiled that Yahya Jammeh used his personal properties as burial places for victims of extrajudicial killings to hide his crimes. "However, the Commission was unable to discover any human remains in the farms it visited due to the lack of necessary equipment and technology."

The Commission was able to establish the fate of all disappeared victims except Modou Lamin Nyassi, Buba (Bubai) Sanyang, Kanyiba Kanyi and Ebrima Manneh (Chief Manneh).

Therefore, among other recommendations to government by the Commission based on the evidence gathered includes "prosecuting Yayha Jammeh and the Junglers for the unlawful disappearances and killing of the victims.

Government has also been advised to "provide training to security and justice sector personnel on the phenomenon of and the illegality of enforced disappearance and to establish a taskforce comprising seasoned investigators, medical personnel, social welfare officers and forensic experts and wildlife officers to investigate allegations of the disposal of the bodies and whereabouts and to investigate the crocodile ponds in Kanilai in order to determine whether human remains were disposed or dumped there."