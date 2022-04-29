Gambia: UK Human Rights Ambassador Hails Gambia's Successful Democratic Transition

State House, Banjul, 28th April 2022: The British Ambassador for Human Rights Rita French has praised The Gambia's successful transition to democratic governance since 2017, saying the country is a beacon of hope for democracy in the sub-region and the world over.

Ambassador French was at the State House Wednesday for a courtesy call on President Adama Barrow to discuss the country's human rights situation since her last visit in August 2019. French lauded the commitment from the government which ensured the respect for the rights of the people and the promotion of democracy in The Gambia.

She also noted the vibrancy of civil society organisations and parliamentary democracy in the country as another example of the successes registered in the country.