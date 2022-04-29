Gambia Search Venue for Home Matches As AFCON Qualifiers Looms

29 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia is currently searching venue for their home matches, as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers edges.

The Independence Stadium in Bakau is banned from hosting international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is currently discussing with the Senegalese Football Federation to play their home matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Abdoulaye Wadda Stadium.

The continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers is set to start in June 2022.

The Gambia snatched qualification to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Chad in the preliminary qualifiers played last month.

The Scorpions will affray to win their qualifier matches to secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

