Gambia: G/Tomorrow FA, B4u Kiang West Clasp Slender Wins in 2nd Tier

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy and B4U Kiang West on Tuesday clutched narrow victories in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after beating Dibba Oil FC and Immigration in their week-18 matches.

The Brikama based-academy defeated Dibba Oil FC 2-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to secure a narrow win in the country's Second Tier.

The win earned Greater Tomorrow Football Academy third-place on the Second Division League table with 32 points.

Dibba Oil FC remained 12th place on the Second Tier table with 19 points after losing to Greater Tomorrow Football Academy.

B4U Kiang West beat Immigration 2-1 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to snatch a slender win in the Second Tier.

The Kiang West based-outfit now secured 28 points after 18 league outings.

Immigration dropped to 7th place on the Second Division League table with 26 points after slipping to B4U Kiang West.